Over a billion dollar investment injected to revamp the railway sector - Minister

File photo

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

Over a billion dollar of investments is currently being injected to revamp the railway sector, Chief Director of Railways Development Authority, Desmond Boateng has said.

Reading a speech on behalf of the sector minister at the 2023 Stakeholder Workshop said, "It is part of the vision of his Excellency the President of the Republic to make Ghana a transportation hub in West Africa, and to achieve this broad vision, the Ministry had to revise the existing 2013 Railway Master Plan to serve as a road map to this vision."



Adding that the objective of reviewing the 2013 master plan is to extend the railway network to all regional capitals including the six (6) recently created regional capitals and also connect the old and new mineral deposits to the Ports of Tema and Takoradi as well as the proposed Keta Port.



"The plan is expected to be implemented in three (3) phases. After the implementation of the Master Plan, we expect to have a total of about 3,844 km of a new standard gauge rail network across the country with a design speed of 80km per hour for freight service and 120km per hour for passenger service, as well as, a minimum axle load of 25tons per axle".



For instance, he said, government has secured a 500 million euro credit facility to develop the Takoradi Port to Huni Valley Railway Line as part of the Western Railway Line Development Project.



He also said about 200 million dollars is being utilized on the section of the Western Line from Kojokrom to Manso through government's internal resources.

"Additionally, a 6km Railway line is currently under construction as part



of the Western Railway Line development project from Adum to Kaase here in Kumasi by Messrs David Walter Limited. The project is valued at about 48 million dollars and is being funded by the Government of Ghana through the consolidated fund.



"Furthermore, the Ministry has recently negotiated a contract with AFCONS Infrastructure Limited of India for the construction of a 50km standard gauge line from Obuasi to Eduadin also in the Ashanti Region".



According to him, the projects which have already obtained parliamentary approval for its implementation is left to the remaining financing arrangements that are at the final stages before the actual commencement of the construction works.



On his part, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the GRDA, Yaw Owusu commended the Akufo-led NPP government for its commitment to revamping the railway sector.

According to him, this an excellent move that is going to boost the economy and also help resolve transportation challenges in Ghana and Africa in general.



Touching on some challenges facing the sector's dream now, he expressed worry over the high rate at which theft and encroachment were taking over the railway line, and however, appealed to every Ghanaian to make it a matter of concern by helping to apprehend these wicked persons.



He commended the President Akufo- Addo-led government for embarking on this huge capital intensive railway project.



Delivering his speech as a special guest of honour, Nana Fi Baamoah II who is the Asokwahene said, strategically, Ghana needed to invest in the railway infrastructure to become the transportation hub in West Africa.



He urged that this kind of investment should be done with the plan so that resources were spent efficiently.

