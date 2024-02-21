PAC orders Ghana Airports Company and GCAA to pay $10 million debt to Meteo Agency

Acting Director-General of the Ghana Meteorological Agency, Eric Esuman

The Acting Director-General of the Ghana Meteorological Agency Mr. Eric Esuman has explained that its indebtedness of $10 million is a result of the Ghana Airports Company and the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority's inability to honour their financial obligations.

The Acting Director-General made the pronouncement when he together with some officials of the Ghana Meteorological Agency appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) public hearing on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, to respond to some infractions cited against the GMA by the Auditor – Generals Report for the Period Ended December 31, 2022.



Mr. Eric Esuman told the PAC that his outfit has made frantic efforts to recover the amount (10 million dollars) that Ghana Civil Aviation owes them.



He elucidated that, in May 2023, a letter was written to the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority reminding them of the amount owed them. In addition, he appealed to PAC to compel GCAA to pay the monies owed them.



"Mr. Chairman all efforts to get GCAA to honour our request, even to reconcile and have a payment plan has proved futile,'' he stressed.

Speaking to the media after the PAC public hearing, Mr. Eric Esuman emphasized that the 10-million-dollar debt was occasioned by the amendment of the Ghana Meteorological Agency Act in 2019.



Ghana Airport Company, Ghana Civil Aviation are mandated to give specific percentages of their receivables to GMA for services they provide them.



However, he said once PAC has dealt with the issue, the GCAA must comply adding that failure to pay the money will result into a legal action as the last remedy.