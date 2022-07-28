0
Menu
Business

PAC refers SSNIT to Attorney-General for prosecution over procurement breaches

SSNIT1212677 SSNIT

Thu, 28 Jul 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament, James Klutse Avedzi has referred SSNIT to the Attorney-General for prosecution over procurement breaches.

The Report of the Auditor-General on the Public Accounts of Ghana– Public Boards, Corporations and Other Statutory Institutions for the year ended 31 December, 2019 cited SSNIT for procuring Furnishing for Management to the tune of GHc990,000 without alternative quotations.

This the Auditor-General noted is in contravention of Section 20 of the Public Procurement (Amendment) Act, 2016 (Act 914) which requires the provision of quotations of items from as many suppliers or contractors as practicable.

Director-General of SSNIT, Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang explained to the Public Accounts Committee that the said officers followed due process but failed to file the quotations aside the one they settled on.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sri Lanka’s economy collapsed because it was run like a family business - Tsikata
Afia Schwar leaks video of Kofi Adomah throwing out his first wife from their home
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian Embassy provides evidence
Why police officers faced off in public
Amid looming law suit, Anyidoho 'runs' to rename Atta-Mills Institute
Cadman Mills mocks Tsatsu Tsikata
KT Hammond's wife appointed High Court judge by Akufo-Addo
Criminal syndicate jab: Lardy Anyenini could have done more to 'police' Kpebu - Employer
My son in SHS called me crying - Kofi Adomah opens up again
Angry Nigerians turn heat on Michael Johnson over racist commentary on Amusan