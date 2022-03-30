PAPSS most significant step toward intra-African trade – Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has told parliament on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in his State of the nation address that the recently-launched Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) is the “most significant” step toward integrating trade in Africa.

At the commercial launch of PAPSS in Accra on Thursday, January 13, 2022, Ghana’s Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in the company of other political, financial and fintech leaders from across the African continent, said: “In my humble opinion, PAPSS is an African solution to an African problem and it is the most practical and most important achievement in payment systems integration on the African continent since independence from colonial rule. We as Africans should be very proud of this historic feat which demonstrates how the application of digital technology can solve many problems we are facing individually and collectively.”



PAPSS is a cross-border, financial market infrastructure that instantly connects payment transactions across Africa, eliminating the need to route such payments through third-party banks usually located outside the continent.



Among others, it is designed to enable instant and secure payments between African banks, payment service providers and other financial market infrastructure; enable instant and near-instant payments made by both originators and beneficiaries in their local currencies anywhere in Africa; and simplify the historical complexities and costs of making payments across Africa’s borders, providing operational efficiencies that open up vast economic opportunities.



Available trade statistics provided by the African Union in its Annual Trade Report of the year 2020 indicate that Intra-African trade remains low with an average of 13% for intra-imports and 20% for intra-exports over the period of the last seven years.

These trade payments and relationships are also characterised by settlements involving foreign exchange use, which, sometimes, put pressure on African currencies coupled with issues relating to the speed of transactions, convenience and high cost of these transactions.



Officials of Afreximbank and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), lead promoters of PAPSS, say the operationalisation of the payment system will benefit all stakeholders from governments, banks and payment providers to the end customers; corporates, small enterprises and individuals, by removing the challenge of dealing with 42 different countries and 4 exchange systems.



Its rollout is expected to save banks on the continent some $5 billion in transaction fees.



PAPSS, which will allow the member states to transfer funds within Africa on the same day and at a lower cost, is set to benefit Africa’s exporters and importers by providing a faster, safe and secure transfer of funds.

At the commercial launch, Mike Ogbalu III, the first CEO of PAPSS, underscored the importance of the payment system, emphasising that it will “eliminate the artificial borders that have militated against intra-African trade and our collective effort to integrate our economies. It is a very welcome development indeed.”



Emphasising the need for stronger inter-African trade, Mr Akufo-Addo told his country’s parliament in his address: “We have learnt the very hard way the first step to prosperity in Africa is for our countries to trade among each other. It is the reason we campaigned for and supported and proudly host the continental office of the AfCTA. Trading under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) officially commenced on 1st January 2021, and Ghana was the first country in Africa to establish Customs Procedure Codes to facilitate trading under the AfCFTA. We have established a National AfCFTA Coordination Office to facilitate activities. We have high hopes that the AfCFTA office, which we proudly host, will bring urgency to growing trade among the African states”.



“Probably the most significant step towards making this intra-African trade possible was taken in Accra a few weeks ago with the launch of PAPSS”, he noted.



He said: “This is a leading-edge technology connecting African banks, payment service providers and other financial market intermediaries to enable instant and secure payments between African countries”.

“It means a trader in Ghana can order supplies in Kenya with cedis and buy it in Kenyan shillings and not have to go through dollars or euros or pounds sterling. This will simplify the historical complexities and costs of making payments across African borders and provide operational efficiencies to open up vast economic opportunities for all stakeholders”, he illustrated.



“It means we have a simplified process that reduces the costs and complexities of foreign exchange for cross-border transactions between African markets and enables innovation in cross-border trade and access to new African markets”, he explained further.



In his view, “If we campaign so hard for the opening up of trading among African states, we had better have something to sell”, adding: “I am glad to report that despite the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on firm-level production and productivity as well as the disruptions in global supply chains, the manufacturing subsector showed significant recovery last year. Manufacturing recorded an average growth of 7.0% in the first half of 2021 compared to 0.7% in the corresponding period in 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic”.



“Our flagship One District One Factory (1D1F) Initiative”, the President noted, “is being implemented, with business promoters being empowered and supported either to establish new factories or to transform existing manufacturing enterprises to contribute significantly to job creation across the country”.

“Mr Speaker, through the 1D1F initiative, the made-in-Ghana label is being stamped on a wide range of products proudly manufactured in Ghana. Out of a total of two hundred and seventy-eight (278) 1D1F projects at various stages of implementation in all the sixteen (16) regions, one hundred and six (106) factories are currently operational, one hundred and forty-eight (148) are under construction, while twenty-four (24) projects are at mobilization stage”.



“Mr Speaker, in order to bring the youth on board the 1D1F Programme, fifty-eight (58) out of the two hundred and seventy-eight (278) 1D1F Projects have been developed as enterprises fully owned by youth groups, with direct Government support. Each of these 1D1F Youth companies is owned by between forty (40) and fifty (50) youth as shareholders”, he said.



In addition, the President said “five (5) medium-scale state-of-the-art agro-processing Common-User Facilities (CUFs) have been established with direct support from Government and are owned by various groups of farmers, whose farming operations had previously been undermined through lack of processing facilities. These farmer-owned companies have been established in five (5) Districts, namely Dormaa West, Savelugu, Sefwi Akontonbra, Sekyere Central and Tarkwa Nsuaem. They cover oil palm processing, rice milling and the processing of maize into maize grits”.



