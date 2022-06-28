PELT to provide government with metric to assess Public Enterprises, CEOs

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia with members of the PELT Technical Committee

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has described the Public Enterprises League Table (PELT) as an important tool that will provide government with a metric to assess Public Enterprises and their Chief Executives.

According to him, most of Ghana’s Public Enterprises are fundamentally not accountable and thus described the PELT as an innovation to address the challenge.



“You don’t know what you have invented, this league table is very innovative and it will help address the identified problems in the Public Enterprises sector”, Dr Bawumua said.



“This will change the Public Enterprises sector. I mean who would want to be last on the league table. When an entity is last this year on the league table, it will strive to push to come forward to a better position the next time and that is what I see the PELT achieving”, he added.



The Vice President made this known when he was speaking to a section of the PELT Technical Committee, when it paid a courtesy call on him on Tuesday June 28, 2022.



The team, led by the Minister for Public Enterprises, Joseph Cudjoe, as part of its activities prior to the Public Enterprises League Table Awards programme, on Thursday 30th June, 2022, embarked on a road show to display a sample of the plaque to be presented to the winning entities to the Vice president.

“I don’t know of any other country which has a league table to assess performances of its public entities. This will really benefit the country if it is done and sustained”, Dr. Bawumia observed.



He however commended the Minister for Public Enterprises and the PELT Technical Committee team for devising the PELT awards to engender competition among the public enterprises.



Joseph Cudjoe, Minister for Public Enterprises, indicated that the Public Enterprises League Table (PELT) is an innovation, designed as an add-on management assessment tool for evaluating Specified Entities (SEs).



He said the foundation of the PELT is the Performance Contract signed by the SEs, which provides the measurable Performance Dimensions and indicators which permit the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) and the Ministry of Public Enterprises (MPE) to conduct peer ranking exercise to achieve their prescribed mandate.



The Minister indicated that the objectives of the PELT include the creation of competition among SEs, promoting innovation in the management of the SEs to ensure organizations are not only profitable but also efficient, and provide non-pecuniary incentives for improved performance.