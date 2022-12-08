0
Menu
Business

PFJ market attests to policy’s failure - Peasant Farmers Association

Mr. Charles Nyaaba, Head Of Programmes And Advocacy.jfif Executive Director, Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana, Dr. Charles Nyaaba

Thu, 8 Dec 2022 Source: thebftonline.com

The decision by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) to institute a PFJ market to sell staple foodstuffs to the public is a testament to the policy’s failure, Executive Director, Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG), Dr. Charles Nyaaba, has indicated.

He explained that the PFJ market on the premises of MoFA has failed to respond to the food security concerns of the country, especially when foods being supplied are not crops considered under the PFJ.

Dr. Nyaaba was speaking at a recent PFAG stakeholder dialogue on the state of agriculture in the country and the failure of the 2023 Budget to address the most crucial challenges facing the sector.

The association maintained that though government has spent close to GH¢3billion on the PFJ so far, these investments have unfortunately given very little returns to farmers and the general populace.

PFAG called for a review and adjustment to the PFJ in collaboration with agriculture CSOs, policy-makers and stakeholders.

Government has allocated a total of GH¢660.5million for the PFJ programme in 2023, of which GH¢53million (8.07 percent) has been earmarked for capital expenditure, with the remaining 90.3 percent allocated for goods and services which is expected to finance the subsidised seeds and fertiliser and other initiatives under the programme.

While the PFAG commends government for increased investment in the PFJ, Dr. Nyaaba called for quick release of funds for service providers, such as fertiliser importers and seed suppliers, to avoid a situation of shortage of fertiliser as experienced in 2021 and 2022.

PFAG noted that the trend in delay of funds and inputs in 2023 will have serious consequences on the sector’s development, and would further worsen the country’s food insecurity situation.

The association said its monitoring of input distribution under the PFJ has revealed deep seated problems which should be addressed in 2023.

“Our experience and monitoring of the PFJ over the past few years, have revealed deep issues including poor quality fertiliser and seeds being supplied under the programme. Also, credible companies which provide quality inputs have declined from participating in the PFJ, leading to farmers being short-changed with poor quality inputs,” Dr. Nyaaba said.

This, according to PFAG, has led to a woeful loss of value for money for the Ghanaian taxpayer as many farmers prefer to buy quality inputs at open market than buying from PFJ input suppliers.

“We called for proper evaluation of the procurement process as well as measures to ensure that quality seeds and fertiliser are supplied to farmers,” the association noted.

Source: thebftonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin
Related Articles: