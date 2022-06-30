PFJ may collapse if you fail to clear GH¢205 million debt - Seed suppliers to government

Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Government rolls out Planting for Food and Job programme

Pay us, Seed suppliers beg government



Our businesses gradually collapsing, Seed suppliers bemoan



Seed growers and suppliers under government's Planting for Food and Job (PFJ) have said failure by government to clear the GH¢205million debt it owes them may lead to the collapse of the programme.



According to some suppliers who spoke to Joy Business, the inability of government to give them their due has led to the gradual collapse of their business(es).



The Joy Business report indicated that these seed suppliers and growers are tossed by the Finance Ministry anytime they chase their locked-up cash.

“The situation is very bad. The Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) initiative is a very good policy but the way government is going about it is not encouraging. I am afraid if government does not clear the GH¢205 million debt, the programme will collapse,” a seed supplier told Joy Business.



“Anytime we raise the issue, we are told to come for a meeting. We go for these meetings and we are told to wait because there is no money. We spend a lot of money to develop these improved seeds. We just want to beg the government to pay us our money,” Joy Business reported.



They, therefore, call on government to clear its debt for them to stay in business.



This, they said, will help grow the Planting for Food and Job programme.



Planting for Food and Jobs is a flagship agricultural campaign of government with five implementation modules.

The first module PFJ (Crops) aims to promote food security and immediate availability of selected food crops on the market and also provide jobs.



