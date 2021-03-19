PHD named EMEA Media Network of the Year at Campaign Awards 2021

Bright Ladzekpo, PHD Ghana CEO

Source: PHD Media Ghana

Award-winning media agency PHD, part of Omnicom Media Group, has received top honours after being named EMEA Media Network of the Year and UK Media Agency of the Year by global business magazine Campaign.

Commenting on the wins, Philippa Brown, Chief Executive Officer at PHD Worldwide said, “I am very proud of our PHD teams across EMEA and what we have achieved during what has been a very challenging year.



This recognition is only possible because of the talent at PHD and the collaborative partnerships built with our clients and partners. We share this award with them as they’ve given us opportunities to make the leap in our output and deliver true impact.”



Campaign’s EMEA Network of the Year accolade was introduced three years ago. PHD won EMEA Network of the Year in its inaugural year, was then shortlisted last year and regained its winner title most recently.

Ian Clarke, President at PHD EMEA, commented, “PHD is a very special agency due to the commitment and dedication of our teams. We are driven by core values of openness, curiosity, collaboration, courage and creativity. With all the unique pressures of the pandemic in 2020, these values really came to the fore to support our clients and partners.”



Since its launch in London in 1990, PHD has been a pioneer of strategic and creative media planning, and today exists to help clients make the leap above their competitors to achieve disproportionate growth. The agency’s expanded product and service proposition, which includes it’s live collaboration and work-flow platform Omni Studio.



Responding to news of the awards, Bright Ladzekpo, CEO at PHD Ghana pointed to the agency’s commitment to talent development and its obsession with growth as the key drivers of its top-notch performance and that of its clients’ businesses and brands.