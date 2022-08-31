PIAC engages GPCC on Ghana's oil and gas production, utilization and revenues

PIAC officials with members of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC)

Source: PIAC

The Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC), the statutory body with oversight responsibility of the management and use of petroleum revenues, took part in the annual heads of churches conference of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), on June 29, 2022

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, together with the Christian Council of Ghana and the National Catholic Secretariat form the Christian Groups, which is one of the member-institutions of PIAC.



The Committee presented highlights of the 2021 PIAC Annual Report to the conference. IT covered PIAC membership and mandate, oil and gas production, petroleum revenue accrued, and its utilization in 2021.



It also touched on the key findings and recommendations in the report.

The Council expressed gratitude to PIAC for the presentation and urged it to increase its engagement with the general public so they get more informed about petroleum revenue management in Ghana.



Rev. Dr. Christopher Kwame Sokpor, PIAC member representing the Christian Groups, expressed gratitude to the leadership of the GPCC for giving PIAC the opportunity for the engagement.



He was optimistic that more of such engagements will take place in future to help increase accountability to members of the GPCC.