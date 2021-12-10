PIAC lauded for serving its mandate for the past 10 years

PIAC has a mandate to monitor the use of petroleum revenue in Ghana

The committee is tasked to present their findings to government to aid in policymaking



PIAC was instituted ten years ago



MCE for the Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly, George Cyril Bray, has commended the Public Interest and Accountability Committee for their role in ensuring the accountable use of petroleum revenue in Ghana.



PIAC which was instituted in 2010 has, among its duties, the mandate to access the usage of the gains from the petroleum sector and revert to parliament and citizens. This is to aid in the tracking of the projects government embarks on.



Speaking on behalf of the Greater Accra Regional Minister at the coastal belt forum on '10 years of the management and use of petroleum revenue in Ghana', Mr. Bray said, “It is gratifying to note that since its establishment ten years ago, PIAC has successfully carried out its mandate and this has attracted the compliments of citizens and industry observers. For instance, in pursuit of its second mandate the committee has held a regional fora in all the 10 erstwhile regions and four out of the newly created 6 regions and over 130 metropolitan assemblies, informing citizens and receiving feedback on the management and use of petroleum revenue in Ghana and they deserve some commendations”.

The Public Interest and Accountability Committee is a statutory committee established under section 56 of the Petroleum Revenue Management Act 2011(Act 815) to monitor and evaluate compliance with the Act by Government and relevant institutions in the management and use of petroleum revenues and investments.



It is also tasked to provide the space and platform for the public to debate on whether spending prospects and management and use of revenues conform to development priorities as provided under section 21(3) and provide independent assessment on the management and use of petroleum revenues to assist Parliament and the Executive in the oversight and the performance of related functions.







