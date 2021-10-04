PIAC re-elects Prof. Kwame Adom-Frimpong as chairman

Prof. Kwame Adom-Frimpong has been re-elected as Chiarman of PIAC

• Professor Kwame Adom Frimpong has been re-elected as PIAC Chair

• He will serve another one-year term steer the affairs of PIAC



PIAC is a petroleum revenue watchdog with oversight responsibility



The Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC), the statutory body with oversight responsibility of the management and use of Ghana’s petroleum revenues, has re-elected Professor Kwame Adom-Frimpong as its new chairman.



Professor Adom-Frimpong who would steer the affairs of PIAC for another one-year term represents the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG) was re-elected on Thursday September 30, 2021 in a unanimous decision by the Committee, drawn from various nominating institutions.



Accepting his re-election, Prof. Adom-Frimpong expressed gratitude to the Committee for the confidence reposed in him and pledged his commitment to PIAC and service of the citizenry.



He is currently the currently the Managing Director of Mainstream Reinsurance Company. He previously worked with PricewaterhouseCoopers as Audit Supervisor, SSNIT as Head of Audit, and at ABC Brewery Company as Senior Cost and Management Accountant.

Prior to that, Deputy Minister for Finance and Economic Planning, John Kumah earlier on September 28, 2021 sworn-in and inaugurated members of PIAC who had their tenure renewed or expired by their nominating institutions.



He reiterated government’s commitment to supporting PIAC to carry out its mandate and urged all the new and renominated members to consider their appointment as a call to public service and fulfil the mandate of PIAC to ensure that citizens benefitted from the country’s petroleum revenue.



Professor Kwame Adom-Frimpong also present at the ceremony called on government to take action on PIAC’s recommendations to ensure effective and efficient use of petroleum revenues.



Meanwhile, new members of PIAC are Mrs Clara Beeri Kasser-Tee who replaced Professor Akosua Darkwah, as the representative of the Independent Policy Research Think Tanks and Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu VIII, representing the National House of Chiefs, and replacing Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II.



Other members who were re-nominated are Professor Kwame Adom-Frimpong, representing the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG), Mr Nasir Alfa Mohammed of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) and Mr Bashiru Abdul-Razak of the Ghana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GHEITI).