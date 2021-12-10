PLAYBACK: Bawumia speaks on Ghana's digital transformation with CNBC Africa

Renowned global business news network, CNBC Africa has hosted Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on its flagship programme, Captains of Industry.

Captains of Industries focuses on industry leaders who have made a tremendous contribution to a field, and the latest edition is expected to elicit detailed responses and insights from the man who is credited with spearheading Ghana's digital transformation.



On the programme, Vice President Bawumia shed more light on Ghana's digital journey so far, as well as provided insight into the way forward to the global audience and international business community.



Ghana digitization success is being built on a strong foundation of a biometric national identification, digital addressing system and mobile money interoperability.

The government has also digitized many of its products and services, including application of passports, drivers licenses, registration of business, among many others.



Watch the full interview below:



