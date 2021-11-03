PLAYBACK: Dr. Bawumia's lecture on Ghana's digital economy

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Tuesday November 3, 2021 delivered a public lecture on the digital economy.

The event which was held at the Ashesi University, saw the vice president interact with students of the tertiary institution on how digitalization is transforming the economy and positioning Ghana for the emerging global digital revolution.



He also highlighted the challenges the Akufo-Addo government faced when it first took over the reigns of the country and enumerated some digital interventions implemented by the administration.



Dr. Bawumia also projected into the future where he listed some digital innovations the government intends to embark on.



