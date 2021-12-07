PLAYBACK: Finance Minister's update on 2022 budget statement

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has delivered an update on the ongoing impasse around the 2022 budget statement and economic policy.

At a press conference held on Monday December 6, the minister addressed concerns in relation to the budget statement and announced some modifications of the document which have been forwarded to Parliament.



The modifications, he mentioned, cover four key issues out of the five raised by stakeholders including the Minority in Parliament.



These include the Agyapa Royalties deal, Tidal Waves which rendered about 3,000 people homeless at Keta, Anlo and Ketu South constituencies, the GNPC-Aker Energy transaction, as well as the Benchmark Values.



Meanwhile, the modifications exclude the proposed electronic transactions levy which has been of major concern to lawmakers and a section of the Ghanaian public.

Watch a playback of the press conference including the Q&A session:







Below is the full statement by Ken Ofori-Atta:



