PLAYBACK: President Akufo-Addo inaugurates Governing Board of the central bank

• President Akufo-Addo has inaugurated the Governing Board of the central bank

• He has tasked them to implement policies that will drive sustainable economic growth



• The Board will be chaired by Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has inaugurated the Governing Board of the Bank of Ghana with a call on them to implement key policies for economic growth.



The Board which was inaugurated at the seat of the presidency, Jubilee House on Friday August 20, 2021 will be responsible for formulating policies for the achievement of the Bank’s objectives.



President Akufo-Addo on his part charged the Board to work tirelessly in ensuring Ghana’s banking sector is well regulated and the nation's assets are managed efficiently.



He further tasked the Bank of Ghana to interrogate the issue of high interest rates in Ghana and how the problem should be addressed in order to enhance the competitiveness of the private sector.

Meanwhile, The Board will be chaired by Dr. Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana, with members including Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari, First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Mrs. Elsie Addo Awadzi, Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana and Mr. Charles Kofi Adu Boahen, Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance.



Other members are, Dr. Kwame Owusu-Nyantekyi, Dr. Samuel Nii-Noi Ashong, Mr.



Jude Kofi Bucknor, Mr. Joseph Blignam Alhassan, Mr. Andrew Adinorte Boye-Doe, Mrs. Comfort Ocran, Dr. Regina Adutwum, Ms. Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh and Professor Eric Osei Assibey.



Watch a playback of the event below:



