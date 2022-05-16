PURC convenes public hearing on possible increase in utilities

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) will moderate a public hearing on Utilities upward adjustment,

where the public would be encouraged to voice their concerns on the proposed tariff increments by ECG and GWCL



The Electricity Company of Ghana is demanding a 148% increase in tariff. A proposal from the power distributor, submitted to the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), wants the adjustment to cover the period 2019 and 2022. It also proposed an average increase of 7.6% in tariffs over the next four years to cover Distribution Service Charges (DSC).

The Ghana Water Company Limited, on the other hand, is demanding a 334% increase in tariff. The GWCL in its proposal said over the years, the approved tariffs have not been fully cost-reflective. These proposals have generated widespread conversation, with many Ghanaians expressing their disapproval.



The Acting Director, Research and Corporate Affairs at PURC, Dr. Eric Obutey in an interview noted that after all stakeholder engagements are exhausted the PURC is expected to announce new Utility Tariffs by July 1, 2022.