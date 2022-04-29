PURC engages stakeholders in Tamale over installation of new smart metres

Officials of PURC with NEDCo officials and other stakeholders

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission has moved to cure the impasse that rocked the installation of new split smart metres in Tamale with a series of engagement with stakeholders in the Tamale metropolis.

The action by the PURC is to ensure that the Northern Electricity Distribution Company enjoys a trouble-free exercise.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, the Head of Corporate Communications of PURC, Ali Simon Jarana enumerated a number of issues which he is confident PURC’s intervention would cure.



He stated that the initiative by PURC will lead to the ‘fashioning out of a clear-cut stakeholder engagement roadmap and also reduce losses in the revenue mobilization by NEDCo”



Ali Jarana stated that the PURC will partner with NEDCO and other relevant organizations to undertake an intensive public education on the new metres so as to avert any form of resistance.



He intimated that the PURC in its deliberations with the stakeholders identified some issues, chief among them being the lack of stakeholder engagement and education by NEDCo prior to the introduction of the new smart metres.

He concluded that “we have so far engaged with; a cross section of the media, the leadership of the Ahmadiya Muslim Mission, Ambariya Sunna Community, Mahaloya Muslim Community, Nuriya Islamic Institute, the management, Loss control team and the leadership of NEDCo staff union”.



In March 2022, residents from some parts of the Northern Regional capital clashed with officials of the NEDCo over the installation of the new split metres.



The residents accused NEDCo and other agencies for not consulting them before introducing the smart metres.



PURC thus moved in to cure the problem and allow calm to prevail.