PURC postpones decision on increment

Ackah Purc New.jpeg Executive Secretary of PURC, Dr. Ishmael Ackah

Thu, 14 Jul 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has announced that it has deferred the date for the announcement of the new utility tariffs.

The PURC had planned to announce the new tariffs on July 1, 2022, but changed the date.

The Executive Secretary of PURC, Dr. Ishmael Ackah, in June said the Commission identified a number of issues during the analysis and examination of the tariff proposals, which necessitated further deliberations and engagements with the utilities to ensure that such pertinent issues are addressed.

Dr. Ackah further stated at the time that, the Commission had scheduled a meeting with the regulated utilities to afford them the opportunity of providing clarity and justifications for some of the figures quoted in their proposals and to respond to some important issues raised during the tariff analysis.

