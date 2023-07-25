PURC resolves 83.76% of consumer complaints against utility providers in Oti and Volta regions

Logo of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission

The Volta Regional Office of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), has received a total of 511 consumer complaints against utility providers in the Volta and Oti regions during the first half of the year.

The majority of these complaints, amounting to 466, were filed against the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), while the Ghana Water Company received 45 complaints.



A total of 428 of the reported cases representing 83.76% of customers with various complaints have also received satisfactory resolutions to their grievances.



These disclosures came to the fore at a media interaction at Ho, the Volta Regional capital.



The media interaction was to enable the media to have first-hand information on the operations and activities of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission in both the Oti and Volta regions for the first half of the year.



According to the Volta Regional office of the PURC, their activities for the period under review included but were not limited to consumer Complaints management, Industrial monitoring, Utility and community monitoring, public education as well as impacts and achievements for the period January 2023 to June 2023.

The Volta and Oti Regional Manager for the PURC, Mr. Philip Agbezudor, said the main issue plaguing utility consumers in the two regions was the quality of service provided by the utility providers.



He disclosed that there were over 400 complaints relating to the quality of services to the Electricity Company of Ghana with issues ranging from frequent power outages, billing inaccuracies, and unresponsive customer service.



The Ghana Water Company, on the other hand, had 42 complaints from customers dissatisfied with water supply disruptions, low water pressure, and billing challenges.



Mr. Agbezudor noted that the involvement of PURC in resolving consumer complaints has played a crucial role in ensuring accountability and better service delivery by utility providers in the two regions.



According to him by providing a platform for customers to voice their concerns, the PURC aims to bridge the gap between consumers and service providers and promote efficiency and transparency within the utility sector.

“The total complaints received for EC stood at 466 and 45 were lodged against Ghana Water. Out of the 511 reported cases, 390 were resolved for ECG 38 were resolved for Ghana water. About 400 complaints were resolved and our customers were happy. Customers are now abreast with their rights and responsibilities as a result of our education that we have been doing in our villages and towns” Mr Agbezudor said.



The Regional Manager also assured that the PURC will continue to work closely with both the ECG and the Ghana Water Company to address the remaining complaints and hoped that through collaborative efforts, utility providers will take concrete steps to enhance their operations and offer improved services to their valued consumers.



He outlined some challenges confronting utility providers in the regions and urged the public to help in addressing them for a win-win situation.



“There are communities without potable water so PURC decided to extend water supply to those places by drilling boreholes. In North Tongu we have two, Afadjato South is benefiting from 4, Akatsi South 4, Biakoye District 4, Kpando Municipal 4, Agortime Ziope 4 and South Dayi also 4” he added.



“Poles burning: In 2018, the region recorded about 790 poles burnt and then the influx of foreign meters, the destruction of GWCL pipelines by road contractors in Ho municipality.

The Commission in fulfilling its functions to protect the interest of the utility service providers and consumers shall continue to monitor the standards of performance for the provision of utility service in the region while ensuring that both consumers and service providers abide by the rights and obligations as contained in the LI 2413″ Mr. Agbezudor noted.



The PURC’s proactive approach in addressing consumer complaints demonstrates its commitment to safeguarding the interests of utility customers in the Volta and Oti regions. As the second half of the year unfolds, the Commission says it remains dedicated to promoting a reliable and efficient utility service landscape for the residents of Oti and Volta regions.



