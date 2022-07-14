0
Menu
Business

PURC to announce new tariffs on July 15

PURC PDS Public Utilities Regulatory Commission

Thu, 14 Jul 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) will announce the new tariffs on Friday, July 15, 2022.

The PURC had planned to announce the new tariffs on July 1, 2022, but changed the date.

The Executive Secretary of PURC, Dr. Ishmael Ackah, in June said the Commission identified a number of issues during the analysis and examination of the tariff proposals, which necessitated further deliberations and engagements with the utilities to ensure that such pertinent issues are addressed.

Dr. Ackah further stated at the time that, the Commission had scheduled a meeting with the regulated utilities to afford them the opportunity of providing clarity and justifications for some of the figures quoted in their proposals and to respond to some important issues raised during the tariff analysis.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Gov't to cancel nursing, teacher trainee allowances – Captain Smart alleges
Ghana could get IMF support by first quarter of 2023 – Report
No one with brains will compile new voters' register for 2024 - Manasseh
Legendary Highlife musician AB Crentsil is dead
Legendary Highlife musician AB Crentsil is dead
EC to create new register that cost $80m – Haruna Iddrisu alleges
Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai MCE, driver die in ghastly road accident
Court dismisses request to keep Sir John’s assets frozen
Meet the pastor who is Ghana’s most-viewed live streamer
Mahama ditched me after becoming Mills' running mate – Nunoo-Mensah