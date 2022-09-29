PURC urges calm as it works with ECG to address metering system challenges

ECG Prepaid System

The Public Utility Regulatory Commission(PURC) has assured customers that the commission is working closely with the Electricity Company of Ghana(ECG) to resolve utility service struggles.

The ECG announced on Thursday, September 29, 2022, that it is facing a technical challenge that has affected its prepaid metering systems. The electricity service provider said the challenge has interrupted the purchase of electricity credit.



The PURC, in a statement also issued on Thursday, said that the commission has noticed the concerns raised regarding vending problems and promised to work with the ECG to find a quick resolution to the matter.



"The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission(PURC) has noticed with concern, challenges experienced in vending, by consumers on ECash and PNS Metering Systems of the Electricity Company of Ghana(ECG). The Commission is closely monitoring the situation and in full discussions with the service provider to address the issues," the statement read.



"The Commission wishes to assure all affected customers of its commitment to ensuring the delivery of a safe and reliable utility service provision and to have the issue resolved quickly."



The statement from the ECG indicated that customers in the Volta, Kumasi, Accra, Takoradi, Tema, Cape Coast, Kasoa, Winneba, Swedru, Koforidua, Nkawkaw, and Tafo have been affected.

It further apologised and assured that the technical team are working on the issues.



“Affected customers should please note that our ICT team is working assiduously to correct the anomaly and restore the system to normalcy.”



“We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this technical challenge,” it added.



EE/KPE