Pan-African vaccine manufacturing project will be successful with Ghana – Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Pan-African Vaccine Manufacturing Project: Ghana ready to play her role, Akufo-Addo

Construction of vaccine manufacturing plant in Kigali underway



Ghanaian pharmaceutical companies to distribute COVID-19 vaccines produced in Africa, Akufo-Addo



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his government's commitment to ensuring that the pan-African vaccine manufacturing project becomes successful.



He stressed that the pan-African vaccine manufacturing project fits perfectly in Ghana's roadmap for the manufacturing of domestic vaccines.



Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a vaccine manufacturing plant in Kigali, Rwanda on Thursday, June 23, 2022, President Akufo-Addo said, “As I said in Marburg, the Pan-African Vaccine Manufacturing Project fits perfectly with Ghana’s roadmap for domestic vaccine development and manufacturing. Ghana is ready to play her role, and I reaffirm, once again, her determination to make the project work successfully.”

He also announced that a consortium of Ghanaian pharmaceutical companies were ready to package and distribute COVID-19 vaccines that will be produced by BioNTech in Africa.



In the same light, it would be recalled that Ghana was tipped by the European Commission to be one of the countries to serve as a manufacturing hub for COVID-19 vaccines on the continent.



This comes after government has put in some initiatives toward the domestic manufacturing of vaccines.



ESA/FNOQ