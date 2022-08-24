Pandemic Management Guideline for Ghanaian garment sector launched

The document will serve as a guide for the Ghanaian apparel and garment factories

The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over and could yet evolve in unanticipated ways; but one of its key lessons is already clear: preparation and early execution of plans are essential in detecting, containing, and rapidly responding to and mitigating the spread of potentially dangerous emerging infectious diseases, including the recent Marburg, Monkeypox, inter alia.

The ability to marshal early action depends on being prepared for the worst-case scenario of a severe pandemic and ready to execute on that preparedness before that worst-case outcome.



Accordingly, on 17 August 2022, a Pandemic Management Guideline for the Ghanaian garment sector was launched in Accra by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).



The document will serve as a guide for the Ghanaian apparel and garment factories in implementing various pandemic management strategies.



The guide, which is the first of its kind in the Ghanaian apparel sector, contains recommendations for health and safety practices and approaches to COVID-19 and other virus or infectious disease prevention, based on materials developed by many organisations globally including the World Health Organization (WHO).



It provides general guidance and information to factory workers on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses in the workplace, to enable workers to work safely while keeping the risk of contamination as low as possible, and the need to maintain proper hygiene. It also provides ideas on business continuity planning, and how to protect workers’ mental and financial well-being during pandemics.

Participants at the launch include Professor Kwasi Torpey – Dean of the University of Ghana School of Public Health, Dr. Florence Chambas – AGAM General Secretary, Nana Poquah Adiamah – AGAM National Secretary, and representatives from the health component of develoPPP GIZ Ghana. Pandemic Focal Persons and CEOs from partner garment factories also witnessed the event.



A Team Leader of the GIZ-develoPPP programme, Mr. Christian Wollnik, disclosed that the Pandemic Management Project is one of the various initiatives GIZ Ghana is implementing in the emerging Ghanaian garment sector, always focussing on its job creation potential.



He urged the factories to remain committed to the fight against COVID-19 and future pandemics. He added that international buyers are not only concerned about the quality of products but are interested in factories that have good compliance management systems including pandemic management strategies in place.



The Guest Speaker, Professor Kwasi Torpey, in his remarks commended GIZ Ghana for its thoughtfulness in prioritising the garment industry for a possible investment portfolio. He added that historically, pandemics have been on and off for over 200 years and a careful study of pandemic trajectories in recent times reveal that there is a pandemic almost every five years. Thus, health breakouts should be taken seriously.



Prof. Torpey further disclosed that since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkeypox as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, the advent of pandemic management training and the guideline document are obviously the right approaches to ensure apparel factories do not collapse.

The Technical Advisor for the develoPPP programme’s Pandemic Management, Mr. Joshua Mwinkuu, summarised activities rolled out under the Pandemic project. He hinted that 10 apparel factories have already been trained on pandemic management and supported with incentives to help fight pandemics.



These factories were trained on basic hygiene concepts, how to prepare business continuity plans according to ILO standards, emergency preparedness, and response procedures, and pandemic risks assessment.



According to Mr. Mwinkuu, an awareness on Covid-19, Monkeypox, Marburg, and measures to deal with similar outbreaks was carried out. This has helped achieve lower infection cases among factory workers.



A second batch of factories have registered and will be trained accordingly.