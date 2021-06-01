Papa’s Pizza extends CSR initiative to Madina Mosque amidst Eid Al-Fitr

Papa’s Pizza donated about 100 boxes of pizza to the Chief Alhaji Seidu Old Mosque

Papa’s Pizza, an independent fast food restaurant chain that specializes in Pizza making in the country, has donated about 100 boxes of pizza to the Chief Alhaji Seidu Old Mosque in Madina toward the celebration of Eid Al-Fitr.

With the aim of ensuring that the Muslim brethren meet their nutritional needs after a successful Ramadan, Papa’s Pizza extended their corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative to the Muslim community based in Madina.



Marketing Executive, Papa’s Pizza, Maami Esi Yamoah, speaking to the media on the sideline of the presentation activity emphasized that the core mission of the brand is to provide customers with quick, tasty and convenient meals, and it deems it fit to provide the Muslim community which forms part of their core clientele some of these products as a means of solidarity as they continue with Ramadan.



She added that the donation, which was done in partnership with Hi-Lynks Communication Ltd, forms part of the special give back to society activities of the company to mark the 10th anniversary of Papa’s Pizza.

Furthermore, she indicated that as part of the 10th anniversary celebration, Papa’s Pizza is introducing in-car delivery services and doorstep delivery services are available to ensure clients get the best in pizza and munchies for breakfast, lunch and dinner.



Papa’s Pizza now has branches in East Legon, Tema, Dome, Ringroad, Osu, Spintex, Dansoman and North Legon. With global standards to local delicacies and flavours such as Ghanaman, Opana, Meat Eater, Papa’s favorite, Americano, full house, etc.



