Paperless registration, licensing of vehicles to begin in July – Presidency

Wed, 15 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Government has announced that the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) will begin paperless registration and licensing of vehicles from July 2022.

According to the Presidency in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, the move will ensure easy processing of documents at DVLA.

The Presidency said, "Paperless registration and licensing of vehicles to begin by July 2022 as DVLA and the Ghana Card will be fully integrated soon. #BuildingGhanaTogether."

“DVLA systems and the Ghana card platform will be fully integrated by July 2022 to facilitate paperless registration of vehicles and licensing of drivers while ensuring easy processing of documents,” it stated.

The new initiative is to reduce the human element in the services being provided by most government institutions.

