Parliament concludes debate on 2022 Mid-Year Budget Review

Parliament on Wednesday concluded the debate on the 2022 Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government.

Various speakers from both sides of the House gave divergent views on the merits and demerits of the Budget.



Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader, said it was important to admit that the economy was facing some challenges.



He said the passage of the Electronic Transfer (E-Levy) sent a bad message to investors and thereby, making them not readily available to invest.



He also cited that 40 percent of the country’s wheat grain was imported from Ukraine but as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war, some factories in Ghana, which use wheat in their production process were shut down, therefore, making the sector’s profits dwindle.



“Mr Speaker, three weeks ago we visited Tema, Dzata Cement factory and while Mr Ibrahim Mahama, the brother of former President Mahama is to be applauded, we must be worried that his packaging for the cement comes from Ukraine and the war has retarded his work, which goes a long way to affect other earners,” he said.

He, however, praised the New Patriotic Party as the good managers of the economy.



Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader called for an engagement through a national conversation on how to get Ghana out of her economic crisis.



He urged the Finance Minister to make the Daakye bond serve the purpose of the GETFund in supporting the delivery of quality education to the citizenry through dynamic funding policies.



The Daakye bond programme invests in Ghana’s future leaders through securitizing future government tax flows.



Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister, on July 25, presented the Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government of Ghana for the 2022 Financial Year.

It was in fulfilment of Section 28 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) and Regulation 24 of the Public Financial Management Regulations (L.I. 2378).



The Budget Statement was an abridged version of the Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government of Ghana for the 2022 Financial Year.



Speaking on the floor of Parliament at the end of the debate, Mr Ofori-Atta, thanked the Members of the House for their contributions during the debate.



The Minister said he would follow through to ensure that Ghana benefits from its ongoing engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



Speaker Alban Bagbin remarked that governance was about the people and lies with the people, hence, the focus should be on improving the quality of the lives of the people.

