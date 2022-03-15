Parliament impasse over key legislation affecting economy – Gabby

Minority vows to kick against E-Levy
A leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has indicated that the ongoing impasse in Parliament over the passage of key legislation is affecting national and economic development.
According to him, despite government’s ability to sustain the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the state is somewhat struggling to revive the economy through revenue mobilisation and fiscal measures.
In a tweet posted on March 15, 2022, Otchere-Darko wrote, “The Ghana story: President [Akufo-Addo] said of COVID-19: We know how to fix the economy but not how to revive the dead. COVID controlled but Parliament says no to fiscal measures to fix the economy.”
“Spending now cut drastically by at least 20%, affecting development, contractors, incomes and jobs,” he added.
Meanwhile, former Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has accused the government of owing service providers of the National Health Insurance Scheme arrears of at least 9 months.
Dr. Forson in a tweet shared on March 11, 2022 said that the arrears of theservice providers form part of a long list of debts the government owes.
Dr Ato Forson, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ajumako Enyan Essiam, added that the government owes statutory funds including the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) and the Road Fund which he described as worse.
