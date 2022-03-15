Parliament impasse over key legislation affecting economy – Gabby Otchere-Darko

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has indicated that the ongoing impasse in Parliament over the passage of key legislation is affecting national and economic development.



According to him, despite government’s ability to sustain the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the state is somewhat struggling to revive the economy through revenue mobilisation and fiscal measures.



In a tweet posted on March 15, 2022, Otchere-Darko wrote, “The Ghana story: President [Akufo-Addo] said of COVID-19: We know how to fix the economy but not how to revive the dead. COVID controlled but Parliament says no to fiscal measures to fix the economy.”



“Spending now cut drastically by at least 20%, affecting development, contractors, incomes and jobs,” he added.

