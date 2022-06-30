Parliament passes Cabotage Law to improve conditions of local seafarers

Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Minister of Transport

The Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah has revealed that the Cabotage law which aims at getting many Ghanaian seafarers employed has been passed by Parliament.

Speaking at the 2022 Day of the Seafarer, a deputy Minister of Transport, Hassan Tampuli who spoke on behalf of the Minister said the law reserves 50% for all Officers and 75% of all rating vessels operating within Ghana’s maritime jurisdiction to Ghanaian seafarers.



“As we pull the requisite capacity and increase our seafarer workforce, these percentages will be increased for the country’s benefit. As a sector ministry, we shall continue to provide the necessary direction to ensure this is successful,” the deputy Minister stated.



About 1.9 million people work as seafarers globally. Out of this number, Ghana currently has some 5, 000 persons trained and registered as seafarers on her books which constitutes about 0.25% of global seafarer supply.



Hassan Tampuli stated that Ghana is in a unique position to increase her market share of the supply of seafarers as the country strives to ensure that the rights of Ghanaian seafarers are clearly defined as required in the Maritime Labour Convention.

The deputy minister of Transport said, “I am extremely glad that the Ghana Maritime Authority has initiated measures to make seafaring a career of choice for our teeming youth. It is a timely policy as it will benefit both the individual and the nation. For the individual it is career that provides the solid foundation for life and offers endless opportunities to learn and develop.”



The Director General of the Ghana Maritime Authority, Thomas Alonsi said the Authority has licenced Seafarer Recruitment and Placement Service Providers to ensure that the recruitment and placement of seafarers is well regulated.



“It is also to protect seafarers from unscrupulous service providers and to protect their wages and other benefits under the Maritime Labour Convention. Seafarer Recruitment and Placement Service Providers who blatantly abuse the right of seafarers, risk being sanctioned by not having their licenses renewed among other measures,” the GMA Boss warned.