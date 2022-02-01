Parliament summons transport minister over GACL, McDan Aviation impasse

Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah

Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament has summoned sector minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah over reported snubbing of management of the Ghana Airport Company’s directive by McDan.

The company reportedly ignored an order to halt the inauguration of a private jet terminal over breaches of safety protocols.



Speaking to the media, Chairman for the Roads and Transport Committee, Kennedy Osei Nyarko disclosed the minister is to appear before the committee with answers about the tussle between McDan and management of the GACL.



“I’ve instructed the clerk of the committee of roads and transport to cause a letter to the minister of transport to appear before the committee,” he noted.



The Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) has accused McDan Aviation of breaching the laid down procedure after procuring its license to operate in 2019.

It raised concerns in a letter last Friday, the scheduled date for the McDan Group of Companies’ private jet service launch at the Terminal 1 of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra.



Despite a GACL directive to call off the event, the company went ahead to hold the ceremony last Friday. It was, however, boycotted by GACL leadership.



Other government officials who were absent at the outdooring of what Daniel McKorley described as a feat in the country’s aviation sector included Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah.



TWI NEWS