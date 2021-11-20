Partnership with EOCO still valid - PIAC

The Public Interest and Accountability Committee has denied reports that it has pulled out of its five-year partnership with the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

In a release issued by the committee, it said the five years partnership agreement which was signed in 2019 remained valid and has therefore urged the public to disregard any contrary information.



“PIAC, the statutory body with oversight responsibility of the management and use of the country’s petroleum revenues, has noted with concern media reports suggesting its withdrawal from a five-year partnership with the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO),” it added.



The committee reiterates that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2019 remains valid, and any publication to the contrary should thus be disregarded.

PIAC will continue to collaborate with other state institutions towards ensuring the transparent and accountable management and use of petroleum revenue in Ghana for the benefit of citizens and also carry out its 3-fold mandate as enshrined in the Petroleum Revenue Management Act, 2011 (Act 815), it said.



