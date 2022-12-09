0
Pass advertising bill to bring decorum to our industry – Francis Dzadie

Fri, 9 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Executive Director of the Advertisers Association of Ghana, Francis Dzadie, has asked the government to move swiftly to pass the advertising bill.

According to him, the bill will help sanitize the advertising space while ensuring some level of decorum is achieved in the country.

He cited other African countries that have the bill and have seen good progress in their advertising industry.

“This is a bill that we must have as a country. All our neighbouring countries, Nigeria, Togo, and Cote D’Ivoire, all of them, have it, even South Africa has it. It is only Ghana that when we were liberalizing the airwaves in 1995, we didn’t put these measures in place.

“So as an Association, we have spent time and resources trying to bring some level of decorum and order to our businesses. What you see around, especially your billboards and others, you can’t see it anywhere, not even in Lagos, so until we are able to have a bill that specifies who can practice as an advertising practitioner because now it is a free-for-all situation,” he said.

Dzadie also stated that due to the lack of the bill, persons who are not accredited have the luxury to advertise their products even though most of them are peddling falsehoods.

The Advertiser Association of Ghana held its annual general meeting on December 7, 2022, as new members and executives were inducted.

Advertiser and Publisher Solutions, Ghana, the local partner of GhanaWeb, was inducted as a premium member of the Association.



