Passage of E-Levy to increase crime rate, cause job losses – Security Analyst

Security Analyst, Adib Saani, has opined that a decision to move ahead with passage of the Electronic Transaction Levy could result in a spike in criminal activity and affect jobs.



According to him, the tax measure, if approved, will not only affect livelihoods but will only bring back the old form of manual or physical cash transactions.

In an interview with GhanaWeb on Monday, February 7, 2022, Adib Saani said, “Consequently, we might experience more highway robberies as cargo drivers and market folks will keep cash on themselves to avoid needless charges.”



“We are also likely to witness an increase in home invasions as more people will keep money at home. For example, most Ghanaians invite artisans into their homes for facelift jobs and when they realize you keep money at home, some might return at night for it. Mostly, those who invade our homes are people who know us or are close to us. That is why it's advised that you pay for home service electronically,” Adib Saani told GhanaWeb.



The security analyst again noted that the Mobile Money service has been a great source of employment for Ghanaians and a decision to move ahead with passage of the E-Levy Bill will be detrimental to the profits and jobs of mobile money operators.



“E-Levy is no doubt an unpopular policy that a lot of Ghanaians are displeased about and passing it will cause great disaffection,” Adib Saani stressed.