Passage of anti-gay bill will hurt Ghana's economy, international reputation – US Ambassador

The United States Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer has expressed concern over the passage of the anti-gay bill and its potential negative impact on Ghana's economy and global reputation.

Ghana’s parliament on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, passed the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, widely known as the anti-LGBT+ bill.



The bill, currently awaiting presidential assent, proscribes lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) activities and criminalises their promotion, advocacy, and funding. Persons caught in these acts would be subjected to a six-month to three-year jail term, with promoters and sponsors facing a three to five-year jail term.



Reacting to the development in a post shared via X on February 29, 2024, the US Ambassador suggested the passage of the bill will only erode gains made towards constitutional, economic and democratic freedom.



She also said the bill when assented into law will not auger well for public order and public health in Ghana.



“I am saddened because some of the smartest, most creative, most decent people I know are LGBT. The bill Parliament passed takes away not only their basic human rights but those of all Ghanaians because it undermines their constitutional rights to freedom of speech, freedom of assembly and freedom of the press. It will be bad for public order and public health,” she wrote.

“If enacted, it will also hurt Ghana’s international reputation and Ghana’s economy,” Palmer added.



Meanwhile, the anti-LGBT+ bill is awaiting Presidential assent into law.





