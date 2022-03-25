PassionAir suspends flights to Ho over low patronage, rising fuel cost

The flight suspension now means that Ho is presently accessible only by road

PassionAir has until further notice suspended flight operations to Volta Region’s capital Ho effective Friday, March 25, 2022.

The airline’s management said the decision was due mainly to low patronage, rising cost of fuel due to world events, and depreciation of the local currency against the US dollar.



Another issue raised by the airline for its decision to suspend operations is the requirement by the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) that PassionAir builds an office at the Ho Airport.



“These challenges are being evaluated by the airline to ascertain the way forward.



“PassionAir wishes to apologise for any inconvenience this action may have caused you as a stakeholder,” the Accra-based airline said in a statement sent to AviationGhana.com.



PassionAir became the first domestic operator to offer scheduled flights between Accra and Ho in an attempt to open up that part of the country and boost tourism.

However, the suspension of flights by PassionAir now means that the capital is presently accessible only by road, despite the presence of a completed regional airport.



