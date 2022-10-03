0
Passport challenges to be resolved by mid-October - Foreign Minister assures

PASSPORT 1 Passport booklet

Mon, 3 Oct 2022

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has stated that the issue of unavailable passports for applicants will be resolved by mid-October.

She said the Ministry would receive stock of new booklets to address the shortage.

She said, "by the middle of this month – October, in about a week or so, we should have enough to clear the backlog."

Ayorkor Botchwey assured that by the end of October 2022, there would be booklets to last up to the end of the year or even to the next quarter, according to myjoyonline.com reports.

"From what we have experienced today in interacting with the applicants … the issue is the collection of the booklet.

"Some go back many months and I wanted to see this for myself and I have seen it and we will make sure that as soon as the booklet comes, we will work day and night to print all the backlog, clear the backlog so that those who want to travel can do so," she said.

The minister further noted that the booklets available are not enough to cater for the numbers that make the requests; however, exceptions can be made for persons with urgent cases.

"We have some booklet there, but it is not enough to cover the full backlog that we have, which is why we are not rushing that we put out weekly of a certain number until God willing around the 13th when we receive enough," she noted.

