Passport office generated over GH¢56m in 2021 – Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has said a total of GH¢56 million was generated from the over 498,000 online applications for passports in 2021.



He attributed this gain to government's digitalization agenda.



Speaking at the 2022 National Internal Auditors Conference in Accra, on Thursday, May 5, 2022, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia noted that in 2017, the passport office raked in GH¢1 million from the about 16,000 applicants.

According to him, government's digitalization is driving domestic revenue for the country, as well as, bringing in more Ghanaians into the formal sector.



“If you take the passport office for instance, in 2017 there were about 16,000 applications for passports generating about GH¢1m. But with the advent of digitization, there were over 498,000 online applications in 2021, generating over GH¢56m. Similar things are happening at the DVLA, the ports, and other institutions," he said.



“Recently, due to the introduction of e-tickets, we recorded the highest gate proceeds from a football match in Ghana. We will continue to shine the light of transparency in all aspects of national life,” the vice president stated.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia also entreated internal auditors to help in the fight against corruption.