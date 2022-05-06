0
Menu
Business

Passport office generated over GH¢56m in 2021 – Bawumia

Mahamudu Bawumia 4 Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Fri, 6 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Digitalization agenda: We're making gains at DVLA, various ports, Bawumia

Help us fight against corruption, Bawumia to internal auditors

Passport office raked in GH¢1m in 2017, Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has said a total of GH¢56 million was generated from the over 498,000 online applications for passports in 2021.

He attributed this gain to government's digitalization agenda.

Speaking at the 2022 National Internal Auditors Conference in Accra, on Thursday, May 5, 2022, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia noted that in 2017, the passport office raked in GH¢1 million from the about 16,000 applicants.

According to him, government's digitalization is driving domestic revenue for the country, as well as, bringing in more Ghanaians into the formal sector.

“If you take the passport office for instance, in 2017 there were about 16,000 applications for passports generating about GH¢1m. But with the advent of digitization, there were over 498,000 online applications in 2021, generating over GH¢56m. Similar things are happening at the DVLA, the ports, and other institutions," he said.

“Recently, due to the introduction of e-tickets, we recorded the highest gate proceeds from a football match in Ghana. We will continue to shine the light of transparency in all aspects of national life,” the vice president stated.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia also entreated internal auditors to help in the fight against corruption.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
What Mohammed Salisu told Kurt Okraku about playing for the Black Stars
Profile of Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew
Is Arteta really to blame for Eddie Nketiah's exit from Arsenal
Alan-Bawumia ticket: Akomea explains how president, Veep will be determined
Martin Kpebu tackles Edudzi Tamakloe
'Advise your son' - Dormaahene tells Queen Mother of Manhyia
‘If he tries it on me, I will go for him’ – Edudzi Tamakloe warns
Dormaahene tackles Otumfuo again
Jojo Wollacott's best goalkeeper award was for propaganda - Dan Kweku Yeboah
Five Ghanaian players who have been accused of age-cheating
Related Articles: