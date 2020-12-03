Patience Akyianu is the Marketing Woman of the Year at CIMG

Patience Akyianu, CEO of Hollard Ghana

Source: Hollard Ghana

The Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hollard Ghana, Patience Akyianu, has been named the Marketing Woman of the Year at the prestigious National Marketing Performing Awards organized by the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIMG) Awards and held at the luxurious Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

The awards event held under the theme ‘Marketing in a Disruptive Era’, sought to honour individuals and businesses which have thrived and maintained excellence over the last year and despite the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.



According to the citation to honour Patience, she is recognized for her enormous corporate contributions and for leading Hollard Ghana to introduce groundbreaking innovative products and marketing.



Under her leadership, Hollard Insurance has birthed innovative products like Hollard ChatInsure with its popular virtual insurer, Araba Hollard, and landed unconventional partnerships with retail giant Melcom and Vivo Shell in a bid to increase insurance penetration in the country, among a host of other initiatives.



Receiving the award, Patience Akyianu in her acceptance speech said the annual CIMG performance awards are arguably the most prestigious awards in Ghana.

“I am so thrilled and thankful to God for this amazing recognition. I am grateful to the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana for this great honor. I would like to acknowledge the unflinching support received from my family, particularly my husband, on my journey so far as a business leader. I do not take your love and support for granted, thank you”.



“This win is not just for Hollard Ghana, but for the entire insurance industry, because they are a recognition of the importance and relevance of the industry in the growth and development of Ghana’s economy and has been made possible by the enabling environment created by our regulator, the National Insurance Commission (NIC)”, she added.



She continued: “Great teams produce great results, so this significant milestone in Hollard’s journey to become Ghana’s favorite insurer is a team effort and has been achieved with the help of the entire Hollard team, made up of our General Insurance company, Hollard Insurance, led by Daniel Boi Addo, the Life Insurance company, Hollard Life Assurance, headed by Nashiru Iddrisu, as well as the team at the group office, especially Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo, our creative and hard-working Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs. Fellow Hollardites, thank you very much for believing in the Vision”.



“As an organization whose purpose is to enable more people to create and secure a better future, we are excited to see our activities translating into a deepening penetration of insurance in Ghana”, she further added.

