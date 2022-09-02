0
Menu
Business

Patronage of SIM registration in Eastern Region encouraging — NCA

SIM Card Reregistration Queue Ashanti Region SIM card registration

Fri, 2 Sep 2022 Source: GNA

The National Communications Authority (NCA) Eastern Regional office says while participation in the ongoing SIM card registration is encouraging, it is still important for everyone to register to meet the September 30 deadline.

“To avoid complaint that I don’t have a Ghana card, a requirement for the SIM registration, the exercise was extended from July 31 to September 30, 2022, so that everyone can secure a Ghana card and do the registration. We don’t want any individual’s SIM to be blocked,” Mr Anthony Osei Adjei, the Eastern Regional Manager of the NCA, told Ghana News Agency in an interview on Thursday.

The NCA has liaised with the various telecommunication companies to ensure that every individual is properly captured and registered, he said, adding, “the SIM serves an important purpose in telecommunications.”

He said there were only two steps to the registration process: the first step required a self-registration by dialling *404#, and the second step necessitated a personal visit to the network office for a biometric registration, which required their GPS address and Ghana card.

“Everyone should take advantage of the extension period and register their SIM because the procedures are simple,” he added.

The NCA, as a statutory body mandated to license and regulate electronic communication activities and services, is undertaking the national exercise to establish an integrity-based SIM registry to aid in the prevention of fraudulent activities.

To facilitate the process, the NCA has released the Self-Service Registration App, currently available on the Google Play Store, which the individual can download and register his or her SIM at a fee.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was in shock when Akufo-Addo allowed Dampare to mistreat me – Owusu-Bempah
Govt did not conduct pre-shipment inspection - Health Minister tells court
Hopeson Adorye on Owusu Bempah's NPP role
'I can’t believe what I am hearing from Owusu-Bempah' - NDC lawyer
Adom-Otchere 'celebrates' output of new A-G
Here are the 13 unaccredited PhD courses offered at University of Ghana
Okoman Council fires Akufo-Addo over Akuapem chieftaincy conflict
Rev. Owusu-Bempah hits Akufo-Addo, Bawumia
Wassa Akropong bank robbery suspects arrested; one shot dead
Akufo-Addo reinstates Sekondi-Takoradi MCE
Related Articles: