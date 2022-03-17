Patronize Ghana, Export Ghana to stabilize cedi – Former Bantama MP

Former Member of Parliament for Bantama Constituency, Daniel Okyem Aboagye

Cedi ranks worst performing currency among major currencies in Africa

Cedi selling above GH¢8 at some forex bureaus



Home-grown remedies needed to stabilize cedi



Former Member of Parliament for Bantama Constituency, Daniel Okyem Aboagye, has called on Ghanaians to adopt internal measures to help stabilize the depreciating cedi.



The Ghana cedi has been depreciating since the beginning of the year and is currently selling above GH¢8 at various bureaus and banks across the country.



Speaking in an interview on Luvfm, the former MP implored Ghanaians to consume Ghana-made products, buy local goods, and increase exports.

This he believes will stabilize the cedi.



“To stabilize the cedi, we need to eat Ghana, patronize Ghana, wear Ghana, and export Ghana.”



Okyem Aboagye intimated that the cedi woes present a great source of worry for the business community thus solutions must be adopted as soon as possible.



“The exchange rate depreciation, inflation, and fuel price increment are greatly affecting businesses.”



He pointed out that government should put in measures to deal with the increase in fuel prices.