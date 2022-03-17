0
Menu
Business

Patronize Ghana, Export Ghana to stabilize cedi – Former Bantama MP

Daniel Okyem Aboagye E1562055205292?fit=562%2C386 Former Member of Parliament for Bantama Constituency, Daniel Okyem Aboagye

Thu, 17 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cedi ranks worst performing currency among major currencies in Africa

Cedi selling above GH¢8 at some forex bureaus

Home-grown remedies needed to stabilize cedi

Former Member of Parliament for Bantama Constituency, Daniel Okyem Aboagye, has called on Ghanaians to adopt internal measures to help stabilize the depreciating cedi.

The Ghana cedi has been depreciating since the beginning of the year and is currently selling above GH¢8 at various bureaus and banks across the country.

Speaking in an interview on Luvfm, the former MP implored Ghanaians to consume Ghana-made products, buy local goods, and increase exports.

This he believes will stabilize the cedi.

“To stabilize the cedi, we need to eat Ghana, patronize Ghana, wear Ghana, and export Ghana.”

Okyem Aboagye intimated that the cedi woes present a great source of worry for the business community thus solutions must be adopted as soon as possible.

“The exchange rate depreciation, inflation, and fuel price increment are greatly affecting businesses.”

He pointed out that government should put in measures to deal with the increase in fuel prices.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
BREAKING: Barker-Vormawor released
Ablakwa 'unveils' Akufo-Addo appointee behind Bulgarian Embassy demolition
Nigeria employ Ghanaian spies to monitor Black Stars ahead of World Cup play-off
Ghanaian actress used monies from player sales for butt enhancement surgery
Be a man - Captain Smart dares Samuel Inkoom over allegations against Kotoko CEO
You’re setting Ghana on course for a civil war – Prof Adei to Mahama
Akufo-Addo instructed me to stop construction - Deputy Foreign Minister
Why Bagbin must declare Fomena MP’s seat vacant – Asiedu Nketia explains
Prof. Atuguba failed Conveyance Law at the law school – Ken Agyapong alleges
Review free SHS – Prof. Adei tells government
Related Articles: