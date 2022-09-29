Patronize 'Ghana-Made' products for job creation - Ghanaians urged

Kwabena Frimpong

Deputy Director of Protocols at the headquarters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Kwabena Frimpong has attacked the attitude of Ghanaians towards foreign goods and services.

While urging the people especially the youth to shun foreign goods and services, Mr. Frimpong is still struggling to come to terms of Ghanaians who prefer foreign products to local goods.



Speaking on Net 2 TV, the young politician cum businessman admonished Ghanaians and governments to change their attitude to boost the local markets and create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth.



"Consuming local products will not only boost our local economy, but more people will also get jobs if we're able to produce more and export some. It will also help governments to earn the foreign exchange needed for development.

"So my appeal to everyone listening to me is to stop buying from these Chinese nationals who have taken over our market", Mr. Frimpong pointed out.



The NPP apologist observed that until Ghanaians buy and eat home-grown products the economy will remain in the doldrums.