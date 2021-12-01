Pay employees contributions by 14th to avoid penalties - SSNIT to employers

SSNIT Director-General, Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang

Negotiate terms of settlement with SSNIT

Pay contributions of your workers, SSNIT to government



Funds will be managed properly



Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has entreated employers to pay the contributions of their workers by 14th of the month to avoid being surcharged for late payment.



In cases where employers fail to meet the deadline, there's an option available where they can negotiate terms of settlement with the Trust.



In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb, management pointed out that the issue of the court comes up if the defaulting employers fail to pay their contribution and do not negotiate terms of settlement as well with SSNIT.

It said, "The Trust encourages and reminds employers to pay the social security contributions of their workers by 14th of the ensuing month to avoid paying penalties. However, where employers fail to do so, they have the option to negotiate terms of settlement. Management of SSNIT initiates court action against defaulting employers who fail to take advantage of negotiations.



"SSNIT continues to actively engage government, the largest employer, to pay the contributions of its employees," parts of the release read.



The Trust further assured the public that it will continue to



ensure prudent management of funds to enhance the long term sustainability of the scheme.



