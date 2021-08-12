Pay our debts or we demonstrate soon – Seed suppliers under PFJ demand

NASTAG has threatened a protest if government does not pay monies owed them

The National Seed Trade Association of Ghana (NASTAG) are demanding payment for supplying seed inputs under government'S flagship programme, Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ).



The association has said its members belonging to seven major groups are owed over GH¢7 million.



Augusta Nyamadi Clottey, Chief Executive Officer of NASTAG told the B&FT newspaper that the situation is currently affecting their operations with some members’ business at a standstill.

They lamented that all efforts to get their monies from the Ministry of Agriculture has proved futile since the beginning of the year and will therefore not hesitate to hit the streets over their funds.



“If we don’t get the payment by Friday, it will create a lot of problems for our people. Our members want to go on a demonstration, but we have restrained them from doing so,” Augusta Nyamadi Clottey told the B&FT monitored by GhanaWeb.



“People have already reduced their acreages of production since they don’t have money to buy the goods to produce the seeds,” she lamented adding that yields and productivity in the future are on the line.



Madama Nyamadi stressed the lack of funds has resulted in their inability to purchase fertilizer to grow their seeds.



