Pay property rates - Budget analyst charges Assembly Members

Source: GNA

Assembly Members, political, religious, and corporate leaders have been charged to pay their property rates to set an example to other residents since they are leaders in their various electoral areas.

Noble Atsu Ahadzi, Budget Analyst Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly stated that the Municipal Assemblies would be able to bring development to the people when the residents pay their property rates and other important levies to the Assemblies.



Ahadzi made the call through the Ghana News Agency in an interview on the sideline of a three-day workshop to build the capacity of the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly Members in Akosombo in the Eastern Region.



He noted that Assembly Members are leaders in their communities and it is important they set a good example, stressing that Assemblies depend on Internally Generated Funds to undertake developmental projects within their jurisdictions, and property rates form a major part of IGF.



According to the Kpone-Katamanso Budget Analyst, Assembly Members, political leadership among others cannot be exempted from payment of property rates saying they must help the Assemblies improve on revenue mobilization.

Ahadzi further mentioned that the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly lagged as far as development was concerned, and attributed it partially to non-payment property rates and levies to the Assembly to bring about the needed developments in the municipality.



However, Mr. Jacob Tettey Addy, Assembly Member for Afieye Electoral area noted that the payment of property rates by Assembly Members was not an issue, but a situation where the revenue generated would not be used to develop the communities is what discourages residents from the payment.



Mr. Addy noted that “if residents including Assembly Members see that the funds generated are used judiciously, and there is consistent accountability to the people, they would pay their rates and also encourage other residents to also do the same.”