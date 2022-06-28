0
Menu
Business

Pay your bills promptly – NEDCo to clients

Mozambique Police Steal Electricity 1234 Households have been advised to pay their electricity bills to avoid power cuts

Tue, 28 Jun 2022 Source: GNA

Mr Hashim Iddrisu, Director of Finance, Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) has called on electricity consumers to pay their bills to ensure efficient service delivery.

He said most of the customers' connected power illegally, which was affecting the company’s finances and efficient service delivery.

He made the call in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Tamale.

Mr Iddrisu said illegal connection also resulted in the overloading of transformers leading to a drop in voltage of the main supply.

He added that illegal connections also led to fire outbreaks, frequent power outages and cuts, which might cause damage to electrical appliances, and therefore urged the consumers to avoid illegal connections and pay bills on time.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama facilitated grant for building of National Mosque – NDC
Ofosu Ampofo declares stance on LGBTQI+ activities
Chinese company sues Ghana in London
E-Levy not bad, Ghanaians simply don't want to pay taxes - Gabby
‘Quitting my job to live Abroad was my biggest mistake’ - KKD
Nana Aba Anamoah reacts to Gabby’s damning E-Levy revelation
National House of Chiefs petitioned over enstoolment of New Juaben Omanehene
God will cause you to vomit the money you’ve stolen - Agyinasare
Arise Ghana demo: Police get partial grant from court
E-Levy: Gabby Otchere-Darko cries