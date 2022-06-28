Pay your bills promptly – NEDCo to clients

Households have been advised to pay their electricity bills to avoid power cuts

Source: GNA

Mr Hashim Iddrisu, Director of Finance, Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) has called on electricity consumers to pay their bills to ensure efficient service delivery.

He said most of the customers' connected power illegally, which was affecting the company’s finances and efficient service delivery.



He made the call in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Tamale.

Mr Iddrisu said illegal connection also resulted in the overloading of transformers leading to a drop in voltage of the main supply.



He added that illegal connections also led to fire outbreaks, frequent power outages and cuts, which might cause damage to electrical appliances, and therefore urged the consumers to avoid illegal connections and pay bills on time.