Pay your taxes by December 3 or face prosecution - GRA to defaulting OMCs

Commissioner-General of GRA, Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah

Some OMCs owe GRA

Mangers of defaulting OMCs will be prosecuted according to the GRA



Premises of defaulting OMCs are likely to be sealed



The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has entreated Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) who have failed to pay their taxes to do so before Friday, December 3, 2021.



In a press statement sighted by GhanaWeb, it noted that failure on the part of the defaulting OMCs to strike a satisfactory arrangement to settle this debt will lead to the publication of their names in the dailies.



It said, “The Ghana Revenue Authority wishes to inform managers of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) who have defaulted on payment of taxes that the Authority will publish names of defaulting OMC’s and their managers if satisfactory arrangements are not made to settle outstanding tax liabilities by Friday, December 3, 2021.”



Also, the managers of the defaulting OMCs may face prosecution, have the premises of their stations sealed for not honouring their tax obligations.

“In addition to the publication of the list of defaulters, the Authority will also continue enforcement actions such as garnishing of accounts, seal[ing] off of business premises among other enforcement tools available as well as prosecution,” the notice added.



It pointed out that Section 58 and 95 of the Revenue Administration Act, 2016 (Act 915) gives the Commissioner-General of GRA the mandate to publish the names of tax offenders in the gazette on the GRA website, as well as the national media.







Read below GRA's press statement



