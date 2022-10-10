PayAngel and UNCDF partner to deliver remittance directly to merchants

PayAngel will use the project as a scalable preparatory platform to educate migrant businesses

PayInc Group, operators of PAYANGEL Money Transfer have joined forces with United National Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) to scale-up its flagship Direct to Merchant Remittances (D2MR) solution.

The partnership, funded under the European Union’s ‘Boosting Green Employment and Enterprise Opportunities in Ghana’ project, seeks to scale up diaspora investments in the Ashanti and Western Regions through direct remittances to merchants in the Financial Services, Education and Health sectors.



This will make it easier for merchants including returning migrant businesses of all sizes and industries to easily collect payments and transfers and allocate them appropriately.



The goal of this project is in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals on Remittances which PayIncGroup is committed to.



Under this project, PayAngel will focus on SDG 3- Good Health and Well-Being, SDG 4- Quality Education, and SDG 5- Gender Equality; SDG 8- Decent Work and Economic Growth, SDG 10- Reduced Inequalities, and SDG 17- Partnership for Goals.



PayAngel will use the project as a scalable preparatory platform to educate returning migrant businesses and merchants with diaspora relations. The solution further opens new markets for merchants to sell their products and services.



CEO of PayInc Group, Jones Amegbor said, “We are building a global platform that enables immigrants to participate in shaping the digital economic expansion of their home regions whilst positioning local businesses to capitalize on the cross-border commerce growth.

Our simple, fast, and direct payment solutions, at scale, will allow Africans everywhere on the globe to make transfers and pay for everything at zero fees without the risk of fund diversion. The simplicity and innovation offered by PayAngel within the digital payments processing space will allow merchants to easily process payments from the diaspora with value-added service.”



He added that PayAngel is excited to be partnering with the UNCDF to expand on this first-in-the-market product in a bid to achieve it goal of connecting Africans to their home countries using technology that delivers transfers and payments speedily and without hassle to recipients in Africa.



The Boosting Green Employment and Enterprise Opportunities in Ghana – (GrEEn) is a four-year action from the European Union, the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Ghana, UNCDF and SNV.



The project aims at creating greater economic and employment opportunities for youth, women and returning migrants by promoting and supporting sustainable, green businesses in selected regions (Ashanti and Western). GrEEn is implemented under the European Union Trust Fund (EUTF) for Africa.



