PayAngel joins Microsoft for startups founders hub

Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub also empowers young entrepreneurs

Source: PayAngel

Leading African payment solutions and remittance platform, PayAngel has joined Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, dedicated to helping early-stage startups leapfrog the barriers of business creation and grow faster than usual.

The Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub is a new digital and all-inclusive platform that offers enhanced benefits and credits, and also gives startups free access to Microsoft technology, tools, and resources they need to build and scale their business.



From the most trusted, secure, open-source friendly and compliant platform, to best-in-class developer and productivity tools including GitHub Enterprise, Microsoft 365, and Azure, the Hub makes all that available to member startups for free.



Beyond access to technology, Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub also empowers young entrepreneurs to innovate and grow by connecting through their mentoring program, which provides them with industry, business, and technical support to guide them through their next business milestones.



Founders are also given access to Microsoft Learn and a variety of programs to help them build connections with customers and accelerate their growth.



In essence, Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub was created to help early-stage startups to lower the barriers of business creation, become a catalyst for entrepreneurship, change and innovation and contribute to easing the journey from an idea to a unicorn.





The Hub is centered around three key areas:



Unlocking innovations for all: The platform eliminates traditional barriers founders face when getting started, such as venture capital requirements or third-party validation to help any founder, regardless of background, location, or access, to be successful.



Technology benefits that grow: Keeping pace with a startup’s lifecycle, the platform helps founders speed development with free access to GitHub and the Microsoft Cloud with the ability to unlock additional benefits over time



Access to mentorship and guidance: Through the platform, startups can connect with industry veterans, access tailored startup-centric training and innovate quickly with expert technical guidance.

The CEO of PayAngel, Jones Amegbor, in an interview indicated how thrilled he is about the opportunity to leverage the unique Microsoft Founders Hub platform to innovate faster and accelerate growth through the exclusive technology packages in the Hub.



“What this means to our existing and new customers is a more robust, secured and enhanced system, expansion to other territories and straight-through service delivery” he stated.



About PayAngel



PayAngel (www.payangel.com) is the trading name of PayInc Group Limited, a licensed international remittance business delivering straight-through, affordable remittance and payment solutions to the African Diaspora. Positioned as “Africa’s Payment Expert”, PayAngel seeks to be a one-stop payment solutions provider, providing Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business and Business-to-Business remittance services, and further catering to several other payment needs such as utility and mortgage payments. Remitters using PayAngel can have their remittances delivered to Africa through mobile money, bank deposits and cash collections.



Licensed to operate in Europe and North America, PayAngel currently operates a multichannel remittance and bill payment service from the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Australia and is in the process of expanding to the rest of Europe.