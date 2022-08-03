Payment of COLA to commence soon - FWSC assures

Fair Wages and Salaries Commission logo

The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission has announced that COLA payments to public sector employees will start soon.

According to the Commission, the modalities for facilitating the payment have been successfully completed.



Chief Executive of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, Benjamin Arthur, said “We are certain that the government will implement it. So, nobody should have doubts. As soon as possible. Realizing the money in your pocket, we are working on the schedule, and I am sure, maybe in about two weeks to three weeks’ time, the government will come out public with the exact date.



“That has been done “modalities” and it will have to be communicated to organized labor,” he told JoyNews.



The government has agreed to pay a 15% (of base pay) Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) to all public sector workers effective July 1.

This follows recent agitations on the labor front, with some groups resorting to strikes to demand the payment of 20% COLA in the wake of the increased cost of living.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stated that the 15% COLA agreement between the government and organized labour is in the best interest of the country.



SSD/BOG