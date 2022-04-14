0
Menu
Business

Payment of Utility, DStv, tithe will not attract E-Levy

MOMO Guys E-Levy bill passed at 1.5%

Thu, 14 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Transfers between same accounts will not attract E-Levy

E-Levy tax will not include every electronic transaction you make

Link your Ghana card to your accounts

A member of the committee on the electronic transfer levy, Patrick Frimpong-Danso, has stated that payment of utility and DStv bills, as well as tithe payments, will not attract the 1.5% levy.

Speaking on Asaase’s Breakfast Show on Thursday, April 14, he explained, “Any utility payment you make is not taxable …It is, therefore, clear that the E-Levy tax is not going to include every electronic transaction you make. When you are making payment to DStv for example, it is not taxable under the E-Levy law.”

“Making payments to a church does not attract a tax because churches also make some payments to the GRA and fall into the ‘specified merchant’ category who do not attract the E-Levy tax.”

“When a merchant is registered with the GRA then when making transactions with them, it comes at no cost, but those who are not will require that you pay more. When you are sent money from abroad, it is not taxable, neither are you taxed when you deposit money in your account [Momo] and bank linked with the same Ghana Card,” he added.

He also advised that Ghanaians link their Ghana cards to their mobile money accounts.

“It will get to a time that if you are not registered with GRA [as a mobile money user] then [people] making transactions with you will have to pay more."

“The way we will recognize that you are moving money into your own bank account is through a linked Ghana Card … it is essential then that you get your Ghana Card”.

Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:







BizTech Quarterly Survey

https://docs.google.com

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Yoni Kulendi ruled as SC judge on Assin MP’s case
Becca's husband reacts to gym video
Hudson Odoi jams to Daddy Lumba's 'Aben wo ha' as reports of Ghana switch heighten
Police officer in gun battle with suspected robbers at gas station; one shot
'Patient detention' room uncovered at St. Joseph Hospital - Report
Ghana have turned us into training horses - Nigerians slam Super Eagles over Mexico friendly
Nigerians unhappy with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka after he explained Yuroba name
GFA to appoint Otto Addo as substantive Black Stars coach - Reports
'Abused' woman calls off marriage 3 days before her wedding
Kofi Adoma regrets treachery, appreciates wife for her composure during ‘turmoil’
Related Articles: