Payment of Utility, DStv, tithe will not attract E-Levy

E-Levy bill passed at 1.5%

Transfers between same accounts will not attract E-Levy

E-Levy tax will not include every electronic transaction you make



Link your Ghana card to your accounts



A member of the committee on the electronic transfer levy, Patrick Frimpong-Danso, has stated that payment of utility and DStv bills, as well as tithe payments, will not attract the 1.5% levy.



Speaking on Asaase’s Breakfast Show on Thursday, April 14, he explained, “Any utility payment you make is not taxable …It is, therefore, clear that the E-Levy tax is not going to include every electronic transaction you make. When you are making payment to DStv for example, it is not taxable under the E-Levy law.”



“Making payments to a church does not attract a tax because churches also make some payments to the GRA and fall into the ‘specified merchant’ category who do not attract the E-Levy tax.”

“When a merchant is registered with the GRA then when making transactions with them, it comes at no cost, but those who are not will require that you pay more. When you are sent money from abroad, it is not taxable, neither are you taxed when you deposit money in your account [Momo] and bank linked with the same Ghana Card,” he added.



He also advised that Ghanaians link their Ghana cards to their mobile money accounts.



“It will get to a time that if you are not registered with GRA [as a mobile money user] then [people] making transactions with you will have to pay more."



“The way we will recognize that you are moving money into your own bank account is through a linked Ghana Card … it is essential then that you get your Ghana Card”.



Watch the latest episode of BizTech below: